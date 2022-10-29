Police have arrested a man after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun before evading officers on a dirt bike in Wagga on Friday afternoon.
Riverina Police District officers were called to a home on Phillip Avenue, Mount Austin about 6.30pm, after a man allegedly threatened a 48-year-old woman with a handgun.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers attempted to speak to a man riding a trail bike who allegedly ignored requests to pull over.
Police pursued the 21-year-old rider, who was then arrested "a short time later" in a shed on Bourke Street.
Officers seized a replica handgun from the man before taking him to Wagga Police Station.
He was charged with a slew of offences, including being armed with the intent to commit an indictable offence and stalking or intimidating with the intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm.
The man was also charged with possessing an unregistered firearm, possessing prohibited drugs and driving dangerously.
He was refused bail and scheduled to appear in Wagga Local Court on Saturday, October 29.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
