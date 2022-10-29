The co-ordinator tasked with leading the Riverina's recovery from the recent floods says the full extent of damage is still very much unknown, as rivers are taking longer than usual to recede.
Resilience NSW director and former Wagga councillor Donna Argus has been appointed the recovery co-ordinator for the Riverina, Murray and Murrumbidgee regions.
She will work closely with local councils, the NSW SES and other government agencies to restore any reported impacts from the recent floods.
"When an event happens like bushfires or floods it really is a bit of a sprint - but we're the marathon runners," Ms Argus said.
"We're the agency that will work with the community for the very long-term to make sure recovery needs are being looked at and we're supporting the community as best we can."
With many of the region's rivers and creeks still much higher than their usual levels, it is expected to be weeks before the damage done to the region can be properly assessed.
"It is very hard to say what the damage is because water is staying around a lot longer, peaks are staying around a lot longer ... and ongoing weather and flooding events," Ms Argus said.
"What we are seeing is there's obviously damage to our infrastructure like our road systems and we're also getting intel around damage for primary producers. There's a lot of agricultural damage that has happened as a result of the flooding for stock and crops."
Ms Argus said she will also be looking at the mental health impact of the floods and what support can be provided to people who have been affected economically, financially and socially.
NSW Minister for Flood Recovery, Steph Cooke, said the appointment of flood recovery coordinators will ensure communities receive support in a timely and effective manner.
She said damage assessments are expected to ramp up in the coming weeks as waters begin to finally recede.
"It has been an incredible effort by all our emergency services personnel and volunteers, led by the NSW SES, in responding to the flooding which has impacted almost every river catchment west of the Great Dividing Range," Ms Cooke said.
"As the waters slowly recede our first priority is to undertake rapid damage assessments of flooded homes and businesses so that they can begin the mammoth task of cleaning up."
More than 2300 homes and businesses across the state have already been assessed, with 1008 recorded as damaged and 163 deemed not habitable.
There are now 55 local government areas across NSW, including several in the Riverina, which have been declared natural disaster areas due to the recent severe weather and flooding.
