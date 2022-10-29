When Greg Mosbey was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder a decade ago, he simply rolled up his sleeves and got on with living.
The Thurgoona man didn't know if he had five, 10 or 20 years left.
Together with his sweetheart Debbie, Greg set about exploring his beloved Australian bushland and ticking off a modest bucket list, much of which was realised in his own back yard.
Aside from the Great Ocean Road, Tasmania, NSW Coast and a New Caledonia cruise, Greg and Debbie spent their weekends scaling new heights in the North East; a hot air balloon ride at Milawa and Craig's Hut at Mount Buller were among many highlights.
All the while, they were coming to terms with Greg's diagnosis and sharing everything they learnt along the way about the insidious disorder for the greater good.
He had first noticed a tremor in his finger in his late 40s, his balance was off and his carefree disposition had changed.
Within three years Greg had to give up his cherished job as a Child Protection youth worker.
Later the one-time truckie who loved driving and camping with his three sons - Matt, Chris and Joel - in equal measure knew it was time when he had to surrender his driver's licence.
With each setback, Greg dug in harder to gain more time with his growing clan, which soon included three daughters-in-law and six grandchildren.
True to form, he spent a magical day at Dartmouth Dam this month before things took a turn for the worse.
Debbie said although the disorder was wearing Greg down in recent years, he never faltered.
"The boys said he was the strongest man they knew because he never complained," she said.
"We got six grandchildren in three-and-a-half years; they'd walk in and he'd light up or they'd FaceTime us and he'd light up; they made his last three years bearable. They all had a special bond with him; it's taught them empathy too because they all helped Poppy in lots of ways.
"Greg was so proud of his boys; they meant the world to him. He was always fiercely protective of his family and it's one of the things I loved about him from the start."
Born at Goulburn on January 8, 1962, the youngest of six to Maurice and June Mosbey, Gregory John spent his formative years in Richmond, Melbourne.
He struggled at school but finally found his feet in his job as a truck driver.
As luck would have it, his future wife had moved into the same block of Hawthorn flats as him.
"We met on Grand Final Day 1985," Debbie recalled.
"I asked if I could tie some balloons onto Greg and his flatmate's balcony, which they agreed to if they could watch the match on TV with us. The relationship blossomed from there."
The couple moved to Albury in 1990 with their two young sons, Matt, then 2, and Chris, a newborn.
Having grown up in Australian Rules heartland and a passionate Pies fan, Greg soon found a solid network in the rugby league fraternity, when the code gained his respect and Albury Thunder his heart.
He was a junior coach and remained their biggest supporter until the end; he watched Joel play in home matches this season.
When Debbie asked Greg what he wanted for his 60th birthday this year, it was a no-brainer. He wanted to marry his sweetheart.
They waited for Valentine's Day and the planets aligned when everything fell into place.
"We had 35 family and friends and it was incredibly special. Greg said to me many times he was so glad we did it; I'm a believer in things happening for a reason.
"The last 10 years have been an adventure and I have all of these memories I will cherish forever."
Greg is survived by wife Debbie, sons and daughters-in-law Matt and Kate, Chris and Steph and Joel and Cassie and grandchildren Connor, Maya, Matilda, Ruben, Huxley and Harrison.
