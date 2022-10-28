The Daily Advertiser

Vaccine eligibility for Japanese Encephalitis Virus expanded after floods

Victoria Ellis
Victoria Ellis
Updated October 28 2022 - 10:38pm, first published 10:35pm
Japanese Encephalitis vaccine eligibility expanded to those cleaning up floods

Eligible residents involved in flood recovery can now get a free Japanese Encephalitis vaccine.

