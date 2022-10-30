Will new PM Rishi Sunak be able to save 'Great' Britain from destructive policies?

The downfall of British Prime Minister Liz Truss could have parallels in Australia, with looming political turmoil around cost of living.
The SEC monthly Newgate Research poll released a week ago reveals "a sharp spike in pessimism as Australians brace for higher interest rates, energy bills and grocery prices," as reported in The Australian.
While Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers can sleep at night knowing that the Albanese government holds a commanding lead in the polls, he must be unnerved by the finding that, "around 56 per cent of Australians now believe the economy will worsen over the next three months", which is up 11 points since August. Grocery prices, petrol costs and electricity bills rated as the top three cost of living concerns, Newgate's research showed.
In Britain, Ms Truss came to the prime ministership promising to lower energy prices via subsidies and price caps. But this could only be done by borrowing more money. Dr Chalmers should take note - his key promises like the child care subsidy are to be financed with government debt.
Ms Truss's collapse was sealed when the rich people and companies who control borrowing, currency trading and share markets revolted. Cost of servicing British debt has almost doubled, but interest rates have also risen for the US as a reaction to reckless spending by the Biden administration.
Servicing Australia's debt is also rising, and I am surprised that young voters have not revolted. Because they are the ones who will be paying off government debt in the years to come.
World Bank figures show British tax is now at its highest in 70 years, taking it back to the immediate post-war poverty period.
Energy prices are killing British industry. Key products like aluminium are gone. BMW is moving production of the electric Mini from Britain to China. Electric vehicle production is energy-intensive. It's ironic that to save Britain's emissions, a factory will be set up in coal-fired China.
Britain wound down its oil and gas reserves in the North Sea as successive governments sought to move to unreliable renewables. Even the nuclear power stations were to be phased out. Europe's "wind drought" should have signalled trouble, the Ukraine crisis which limited gas and oil simply sharpened the effect. Ms Truss had offered conditional approval to a gas project in Lancashire. Britain's mothballed coal-fired power stations have been re-opened. Work has started in the North Sea again, but the damage to Britain's economy has been done.
And how sad is this - the lack of imported gas supply could lead to widespread power cuts, not because Britain relies on Russian gas, but because "we import large amounts of electricity and gas from European countries that do", the Daily Mail in the UK reported.
Britain imports electricity, particularly from nuclear France. Britain's power stations once ran on British coal, but in recent years coal has been imported from Colombia and Australia.
"The electricity supply emergency code allows the Prime Minister to introduce rolling power cuts across the country in an effort to conserve electricity, ... It comes as the national grid chief said blackouts could occur on particularly cold nights in January and February if electricity generators did not have enough gas." This Daily Mail story was accompanied by graphs that showed how this will work. "The black squares indicate a three-hour-long power cut while the letters on the chart refer to the 'load block' - which all houses are divided up into. "If you live in block A, you would have power cuts on Monday 12.30am to 3.30am, Wednesday 3.30pm to 6.30pm and on Sunday 12.30am to 3.30am," the story quotes as an example.
At least people could plan for when they were going to be cold! Some graphs showed that almost all houses would be blacked out.
Then of course there are soaring rents, essential food prices doubled, and just to show you how desperate the situation has become, butter, cheese and milk have magnetic security labels because of desperate thieves.
Britain was a strong powerful nation - Great Britain. Green fanaticism has ruined this once wonderful country. Moving too fast towards green targets has its price. Australians - are you awake?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.