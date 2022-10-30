Will new PM Rishi Sunak be able to save 'Great' Britain from destructive policies?

"The electricity supply emergency code allows the Prime Minister to introduce rolling power cuts across the country in an effort to conserve electricity, ... It comes as the national grid chief said blackouts could occur on particularly cold nights in January and February if electricity generators did not have enough gas." This Daily Mail story was accompanied by graphs that showed how this will work. "The black squares indicate a three-hour-long power cut while the letters on the chart refer to the 'load block' - which all houses are divided up into. "If you live in block A, you would have power cuts on Monday 12.30am to 3.30am, Wednesday 3.30pm to 6.30pm and on Sunday 12.30am to 3.30am," the story quotes as an example.

