The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Opinion

Will new PM Rishi Sunak be able to save 'Great' Britain from destructive policies?

By Keith Wheeler
October 30 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keith Wheeler writes that new British PM Rishi Sunak has inherited a host of problems. Picture courtesy Canberra Times

The downfall of British Prime Minister Liz Truss could have parallels in Australia, with looming political turmoil around cost of living.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.