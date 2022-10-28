Banger produces big turnaround to win Stan Sadleir Stakes

Banger had barely beaten a horse home since returning to Craig Widdison's stable but produced a big turnaround to take out the Stan Sadleir Stakes (1300m) at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday.
Nailing a close finish, the seven-year-old returned to winning form to get the better of Swagger by a head at $21.
After two down the track efforts since Widdison returned from disqualification, the Wodonga trainer was thrilled to get the result with Banger.
"After the first two runs the owners probably thought what are we doing? but I thought he had been going well it's just the wet tracks have hindered the preparation, like a lot of people," Widdison said.
"Back onto a bit firmer surface he showed what he can do."
Widdison also thought he appreciated the 1.5 kilogram claim of Hannah Williams to bring up his eighth career win.
"His rating is up enough that they become hard to place but I thought he got in really well today with the weight and Hannah's claim," Widdison said.
"It was a great ride from Han and before my holiday she rode a lot of work for me, did all my main gallops and jump outs just before she became an apprentice so to get a winner with Hannah, our first combo together, was really good."
It was part of a good day for the Wodonga trainer with Intense Effort also winning on debut.
Widdison was pleased with how she started her racing career.
"She was great, she trialled here last week and trialled really well," he said.
"She is a horse who came to us from Stephen Alridge after he decided to pursue another lifestyle but she came to us in fantastic order and was ready to go.
"She has been great and is learning all the time. I thought she did a good job today and has a bright future."
Williams also picked up two winners for the card.
Earlier she combined with Danielle Sieb aboard Chaotic Beauty.
Sieb also struck twice with the Goulburn trainer winning the first two races.
She started things off with Leather Jacket Lew winning the Mountaineer Cup (2500m) before Chaotic Beauty made it two wins from her last three starts.
Southern District racing continues at Narrandera on Saturday.
A six-race card has been assembled after the non-TAB meeting was transferred from Tumut.
Williams will ride both of Widdison's runners on the card.
However Berrigan's meeting has been abandoned due to the state of the track.
Corowa then races on Monday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
