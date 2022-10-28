The Daily Advertiser

Banger produces big turnaround to win Stan Sadleir Stakes

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated October 28 2022 - 8:05am, first published 8:00am
Banger rushes down the outside to pip Swagger to take out the Stan Sadleir Stakes at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday. Picture by Courtney Rees

Banger had barely beaten a horse home since returning to Craig Widdison's stable but produced a big turnaround to take out the Stan Sadleir Stakes (1300m) at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

