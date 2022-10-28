Thank you ever so much for publishing my letter to the editor in today's Daily Advertiser (15/10/22). I noted you also allowed my letter "Lucky country indeed" to go to print on October 3.
I buy your newspaper everyday it is published. I find it to be full of so much valuable information, "money well spent".
One needs to keep abreast of what is happening in ones own area and round about otherwise one is left guessing.
I just loved Garry Linnell comments October 15 in your paper.
Can we look forward to more of them? I must get a copy of the books he has written.
What an excellent editorial tackling climate change ("Climate change's no 'act of God'", Daily Advertiser, 26/10).
Highlighting the extreme weather tipping point we have crossed is timely. And calling out the complacency of "successive governments" is necessary.
We must accept the scientific truth that human activities are causing our planet to warm, and continue to warm, even as we seek to reduce our emissions.
As citizens, now is the time to band together and demand that governments implement urgent emission reduction efforts and assist us to adapt to the changing climate.
As climate scientist, Joëlle Gergis, explains, this decade is very much "humanity's moment".
Together we must implement solutions that ensure the safest, healthiest, most prosperous future for our children.
Confusion concerning electricity pricing is rife in Australia and because I see confusion related to natural gas as no exception, my comments regarding natural gas pricing are as follows.
Why natural gas prices are soaring across Australia is, in my opinion, somewhat of a mystery, and I am sure many other Australian's feel the same.
Some snippets of information concerning the cause of the ever increasing gas prices can be gleaned from time to time, but it appears to me that the fog of uncertainty remains to be of considerable concern to many Australian's.
Australia is positioned in the top three natural gas exporters in the world.
There is no shortage of natural gas; Australia, in fact, has huge reserves of natural gas.
We are told that the ever-increasing pricing is due to a gas export crisis - what does this mean in actual fact?
Surely the federal government has a responsibility to provide the public with clear explanations concerning pricing structures of natural gas and electricity in Australia.
