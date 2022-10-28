Gabby Miller has just started as a teacher's aide at Wagga Christian College while studying teaching at university.
She is one of more than 105,000 teaching assistants who work in Australian classrooms.
"It's nice to have a job as a teacher aid to give you that experience," she said.
"It's nice to be part of something so big, because school is so many years of learning. Just being a part of it and having that thought that you've helped them out."
Wagga Christian College teacher Simon Spargo was also a teachers aide before taking up his dream career.
On World Teacher's Day, Friday October 28, he said they deserve just as much credit.
"These guys are the backbone. We usually get all the glory but teacher's aides - we wouldn't be able to do it without them," he said.
"They do a lot of cutting, photocopying, taking out kids to do one-on-one reading with them. They just help so much."
Mr Spargo himself became a teacher after he was inspired by his own teacher in Year 4.
"I've wanted to be a teacher ever since, I love having a laugh with the kdis, love seeing the enjoyment of learning new things," he said.
"No two days are the same."
At the Bidgee School, assistant principal Michelle Lamotte became a teacher after 27 years working in hospitality.
Twelve years later, she's still in the classroom at the Bidgee School.
"I did a year as a casual and I had a couple of schools that I went to. Then I was really, really lucky to get an opportunity to work here with just one student initially, and I haven't looked back,"
"I found my perfect spot really quickly."
Ms Lamotte said the school's unique approach to teaching and watching the students achieve their goals made it a rewarding career.
"I've had some students here that I've had since Year 5, and they're now doing their HSC," she said.
"To see them coming from where they were then, and actually functioning well doing appropriate stage curriculum, work experience, Duke of Edinburgh awards - they're doing things you would never have imagined for them."
The Bidgee School's learning support staff also play a key role in the school as well.
Along with nine teachers, there are also nine teachers aides, an Aboriginal education officer, therapist, chaplain, and an occupational therapist.
"We're a fairly big team, but we're able to do a lot," she said.
"I'd like our teachers to value the role and the difference they actually do make every single day."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
