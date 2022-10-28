A respected Riverina fire captain has hung up his helmet for the final time after 45 years.
Longstanding Temora Fire & Rescue NSW captain Greg Matthews, 64, was honoured for his service to the local community in a special ceremony attended by people far and wide on Friday.
In recognition of his contribution Captain Matthews was awarded the National Emergency Medal.
"The presentation and the people who turned up were great and it was a really humbling experience," captain Matthews said.
Born and raised in Temora, captain Matthews started out as a firefighter in 1977 when he was just 20 years old.
"It all began when I met the old [Temora fire brigade] captain up the street [one day] and he asked me if I would like to join the brigade," he said.
While he admits "it seemed like a good profession" and "people thought really highly of firefighters", he didn't expect as a 20-year-old it would become his lifelong passion.
"I'm really happy with what I've done, what my team has achieved, and the good people I've met over the years," Captain Matthews said.
Reflecting on his earliest years in the job, he recalls there was no formal training, substandard vehicles and equipment, and little mental health support.
Captain Matthews says through the years he's witnessed FRNSW evolve into an industry-leading agency that puts people first.
He has also seen it grow to offer more diverse capabilities, equip its workforce with the skills and support networks needed and become much better resourced.
One of the changes he says he's most pleased by is the professionalism of FRNSW's on-call firefighter program, and the development of pathways into permanent employment.
"I'm certainly leaving this place knowing things have improved and we've got a bright future ahead for our firefighters," he said.
Supporting captain Matthews during his career has been his wife of 44 years, Karen, and their sons Michael and Scott who previously joined him on the front line.
Captain Matthews said he also couldn't have done it without the great team that surrounds.
He has also supported various charitable organisations, as well as written a book and developed a small museum to preserve the long history of firefighting in Temora.
The firefighting veteran is now looking forward to spending more time with his family, including his grandchildren, and holidaying around Australia and the world.
"The early morning call outs will be a thing of the past - I'll be able to get a good night's sleep and enjoy other things life has to offer," he said. "But I think I'm going to really miss it. It's time to settle down and take stock of everything."
Colleague of 18 years, deputy captain Mark Cooper said it has been a pleasure to serve with him.
"Greg's leadership, knowledge and skillset is something all firefighters look up to as a leader," he said.
"He is certainly someone who instilled those qualities in the firefighters he worked with and he was always willing to listen and give professional advice.
"We told him we expect to see him and Greg Pickersgill who retired six months ago come back and reminisce on days of old."
FRNSW Commissioner Paul Baxter said Captain Matthews' commitment to his community has been incredible and is to be commended.
"He has put others before himself, to be a constant and reassuring presence for locals during challenging times and moments of triumph," commissioner Baxter said.
A recruitment process is underway to appoint permanent replacements.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
