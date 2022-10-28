A teenager was in a serious condition after collapsing at a Wagga school on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services responded to reports of a student having a medical episode at Wagga High School at about 2.20pm.
Up to six police units and three ambulances attended the school, with emergency services vehicles situated outside the Macleay Street entrance as adults gathered outside, some visibly distressed.
Emergency vehicles were also posted at the Mitchelmore Street side of the school, while additional vehicles were parked along Coleman Street at the front of the school.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Shortly before 3pm the 15-year-old boy was transferred to Wagga Base Hospital via ambulance.
A spokesperson for the Murrumbidgee Local Health District said the student was in a "serious condition".
Department of Education confirmed the student suffered a medical episode and was tended to by staff before paramedics and police arrived.
"Staff immediately provided assistance, before emergency services arrived and took the student to hospital," a spokesperson said.
"No further details are available at this time."
Parents were contacted by the school via email in the afternoon, notifying them of the "serious incident" and offering support to students.
"Unfortunately, I need to provide you with information about a serious incident involving one of our students today," parents were told via email.
"Early this afternoon, a student suffered a medical incident in a school hallway while going between classes.
"The student was taken to hospital by ambulance, and the medical condition is unclear."
Police officers arrived at the school to talk to students and staff who witnessed the collapse and provided assistance, the update to parents said.
"The school will maintain contact with the student's family and offer whatever assistance it can," the school said.
The school advised parents to contact support lines if they were concerned about their children over the weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.