Despite sky-high demand for new homes, the Wagga branch of a national building company has announced it will be pulling out of the region.
Dennis Family Homes has confirmed it will be withdrawing from the Wagga housing market, while also "scaling back" its presence in Albury-Wodonga.
Peter Levinge, the company's chief executive officer, said the decision was made due to ongoing supply chain issues, trade availability pressures and the downturn in the housing market.
"In light of these challenges, the business entered into consultation with staff in anticipation of scaling back some operations and right sizing the business," Mr Levinge said.
The company did not answer questions from The Daily Advertiser regarding how many people are employed at the Wagga business, but confirmed the changes would impact the workforce.
"These changes will impact some staff, who will be supported with an individual plan, redeployment opportunities across the wider business and support from our wellbeing support program and outplacement consultancy," Mr Levinge said.
All contractual obligations to customers, and ongoing warranty responsibilities, will be carried out.
President of the Master Builders Association in the Riverina, Rowan Towse, said there was a "large volume of work" currently happening across the region.
"Obviously the weather hasn't been favourable, we're still seeing labour issues ... and there's obviously some supply issues as well that are ongoing," Mr Towse said.
"[Dennis Family Homes] were doing more than 25 houses a year and covering all over the region."
