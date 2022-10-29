The Daily Advertiser

Dennis Family Homes withdraws from Wagga housing market

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
October 29 2022 - 12:00am
Dennis Family Homes will be completely withdrawing from the Wagga housing market, while also "scaling back" its presence in Albury-Wodonga. Picture by Monty Jacka

Despite sky-high demand for new homes, the Wagga branch of a national building company has announced it will be pulling out of the region.

