Snippets from Wagga's not so distant past

October 29 2022 - 12:00am
Wagga's original Post Office was built in 1869 on the Fitzmaurice Street hill next to the CBC Bank. Here it is pictured in about 1880. Picture supplied (CSURA RW5_357).

In the Past is compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.

