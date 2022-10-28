The Daily Advertiser

A moving love letter to brilliance of Joni Mitchell is coming to Wagga

By Monique Burkinshaw
October 28 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian singer Queenie van de Zandt brings the stories behind Joni Mitchell's distinctive music to life in a show that's got rave reviews. Picture by Scott Belzner

BLUE: The Songs of Joni Mitchell is coming to the Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre for one performance only, after hugely successful, sell-out and award winning shows across Australia and the US.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.