A moving love letter to brilliance of Joni Mitchell is coming to Wagga

BLUE: The Songs of Joni Mitchell is coming to the Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre for one performance only, after hugely successful, sell-out and award winning shows across Australia and the US.
Starring Queenie van de Zandt, a much-admired Australian actress, singer, comedian and recording artist, the show is a celebration of Joni Mitchell's distinctive music, along with stories that influenced her songs.
Supported by a local music trio Peter J Casey, Dale Allison and Peter Brown, Queenie explores her love of all things Joni.
A love letter from one melancholy mother to another is how Queenie van de Zandt describes her latest show in honour of the musical hero.
Prepare yourself to be taken on a sonic journey through Joni's life, loses and loves, affectionately reinterpreting her melancholy music, and intimately revealing the stories behind some of her most haunting songs such as A Case of You, Both Sides Now, Big Yellow Taxi and Little Green.
With rave reviews for this tribute to an enlightened musician, BLUE: The Songs of Joni Mitchell promises to be a memorable night of music, song and storytelling.
Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre
Saturday, November 5, 7.30pm
Tickets: Adult $50 | Concession / Group 4+ $45 | Under 25 $35 | Child $15
