Amy McIntosh is too scared to go for her dream job.
She recently completed her community services Cert III at TAFE but fear of rejection is holding her back.
"I did really well at the course, my teacher highly commended all my efforts and I passed with flying colours, worked really hard to get that certificate," she said.
"And here I am nearly two years after finishing the course and I'm scared to apply because most of those jobs ask for your record."
Miss McIntosh is a recovering drug addict and has a criminal record after several drug-driving offences.
She doesn't debate that she deserves her criminal record, but she is like many former drug users, in that years after getting clean, the stigma of her drug use keeps chasing her, and it's frustrating.
"I'm frustrated and I nearly gave up ... I've only got myself to blame," she said.
"But it's hard, you better yourself and then you feel like you continue to be punished."
And this can be worse for the thousands of people a year who are caught with small amounts of illegal substances for personal use, who will often face life-altering prison sentences.
Many experts contend that the money spent targeting these offenders would be better spent if directed towards drug prevention and treatment.
The ACT are going to put this theory to the test as they recently became the first Australian jurisdiction to decriminalise the possession of small amounts of drugs.
From October 2023, possession of most common drugs, including cocaine, ecstasy (MDMA), ice, heroin, LSD, will result in either a caution, a $100 fine or referred to an illicit drug diversion program.
The ACT government said this reform "will reduce the stigma and fear for people who are using drugs to access health service".
Wagga drug and alcohol counsellor Brendan McCorry believes that NSW should be following the nation's capital on this issue.
"For two reasons, it avoids people ending up with a criminal conviction that might impact on their future very negatively," he said.
"And I think from a policing point of view, it frees up resources to target more serious drug-related activity, rather than people who were using."
Mr McCorry said if problem drug users who interact with police are directed to treatment, instead of entering the criminal justice system, we may catch potential addicts earlier.
But the stigma surrounding drug use is the major barrier to receiving treatment, he said.
"Usually, because it's illegal, people don't seek help because of the stigma. People will hold off and they will only come then when it's a crisis," he said.
Steph Stephens, director of service delivery at Murrumbidgee Pathways treatment services, said criminalising personal drug use can create a vicious cycle of incarceration and continued addiction. A criminal record makes it hard to break out.
"Having a criminal record reduces their chance to access employment, education, it creates more risk factors that actually perpetuate substance abuse and make people more dependent," she said.
Ms Stephens said that people against decriminalisation often wrongly believe it means legalising all drugs.
Manufacturing, trafficking and dealing drugs are still illegal, with the same penalties, but more effort is put into taking away the demand for the substances, she said.
"We know that what we're doing around criminalising substance use isn't deterring people from using drugs, it actually creates more barriers to people gaining healthcare," she said.
"We're treating substance use as a criminal matter rather than a health matter, which just hasn't worked throughout this whole war on drugs," she said.
Calvary Riverina Drug and Alcohol Service manager Belinda Waugh isn't so sure decriminalisation is the silver bullet for eliminating addiction.
"From the rehab side of things, I don't think it will affect us because there is always going to be addiction," she said.
"I think this will have more of an effect on jails and the corrections side of things," she said.
But she agrees that stigma is a barrier to treatment and would like to see a greater focus on the way primary healthcare networks deal with drug addicts.
"A lot of our clients find it hard to seek primary healthcare because there is so much stigma around drug use," she said.
"If they are quite a complex client because of drug use and possibly have mental health issues as well ... a lot of GPs will avoid them.
"They'll come to us and may not have had any primary healthcare in ten years ... and that then turns into a lot of money in our hospital system with chronic illness."
Both Ms Stephens and Mr McCorry believe Australia must consider evidence from around the world - such as in Portugal where personal use is decriminalised - which suggests that drug use drops off when personal use is decriminalised.
"The model that we're basing our approach here on is largely the Portugal model where we've got over 20 years worth of data," said Ms Stephens.
"What they did was invest the money that would have been spent on incarceration and the justice system on treatments.
"So that we're not just waiting for someone to need to get to rehab, but we're intervening earlier and reducing the harm earlier, so that life does get less out of control."
Monash university professor of addiction studies Dan Luban, said from 2000 to 2015 drug deaths worldwide increased 60 per cent, so it's clear the war on drugs is not working.
"Every year, we arrest 80,000 Australians for drug use, we know the majority of those arrests are for personal possession and use. That is a huge waste of police resources, when they should be freed up to actually deal with real criminals," he said.
Only 20 per cent of our drug budget goes to treatment, he said, so it's time to rethink our approach.
"It's a no brainer ... this is a really important opportunity to rethink our approach to this issue and to addiction more broadly," he said.
In the short term it looks unlikely that NSW will be following the ACT.
NSW Minister for Police Paul Toole was emphatic in his opposition to drug law reform.
"There's no chance for NSW in decriminalising drugs. Drugs are a scourge on our society and drugs that have an impact on livelihoods, they impact on individuals," he told the Daily Advertiser.
"And we're not going to go soft on drugs here in this state. In fact, we've gone the opposite way."
Miss McIntosh also isn't sure decriminalisation is the answer.
On one hand, she agrees the cycle of incarceration perpetuates drug use as people don't often get treatment in jails, she said.
But she worries the change in laws may encourage casual drug use which could turn into addiction, like she endured.
For now, she still holds onto the dream of working in community services, but worries her past will continue to follow her.
"I'm proud of how far I've come, but again, I've ruined parts of my life and you can't get it back and it's the stigma."
"I'd love to get into mental health or drug and alcohol [services] ... I'd love to help people who started at a young age like I did," she said.
"If I can help one 15-year old today not go down the paths I went down later in life."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
