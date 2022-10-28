East Wagga-Kooringal has boosted their chances of going one step further in the Farrer League next season with the return of a former premiership player.
Jacob Tiernan will return to Hawks for next season.
Tiernan, who departed Gumly Oval following the Hawks' grand final loss to North Wagga at the end of 2019, ventured to Cootamundra where he took on an assistant coaching role at the Blues.
However, after three seasons playing for the Blues Tiernan will return to the Hawks for 2023.
Hawks president Paul Bourne was thrilled to have Tiernan back at the Hawks, who was part of the their 2016 drought-breaking premiership against Coleambally.
"We are very happy to have JT home," Bourne said.
"Well we call it his home, Cootamundra is probably his home, but he has played a lot of senior and junior football with East Wagga.
"He is just a quality bloke from a quality family that have been with our club for a long time."
Tiernan's return to Gumly Oval will give him the opportunity to play alongside younger brother Max again with the two last played together at the Blues in 2020.
Bourne was looking forward to seeing the brothers reunite on the field, with Max set for a mid year return after the young defender tore his anterior crucial ligament against Northern Jets in round nine.
"Max would be one of the club's best up and coming juniors," he said.
"He had a knee reconstruction during the year, so we didn't get to see the best of Max.
"But I'm sure he will be back mid year and it will make a big impact the two brothers on the same team together."
Tiernan is the first major signing for the Hawks with Bourne saying they are still working on a couple more recruits they were hoping to get across the line.
"We've been a little bit quiet," he said.
"We haven't had a lot of luck yet, but we have still got a few things bubbling away nicely."
While the Hawks have been quiet on the recruiting front, they have made quite a lot of progress on their retention with Luke Cuthbert, Jeremy Piercy, Nick Curran and Ryan Bourne just some of the names that have recommitted to East Wagga for next season.
With the Hawks going down in this year's preliminary final to The Rock-Yerong Creek, Bourne was hopeful of another strong season in 2023.
"We were very competitive and we were getting there nicely towards the end of the year," he said.
"We had a few injuries and we fell away a little bit, but I'm sure Matt Hard and the coaching staff they won't want to finish like we did this year next year.
"So I'm sure they will be working hard during the pre-season to get everyone as fit as they can and we will come back and try and put ourselves in a position to challenge the likes of Marrar and The Rock again."
