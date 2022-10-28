The Daily Advertiser

Former East Wagga-Kooringal premiership player Jacob Tiernan will return to the Hawks next season after three years at Cootamundra

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 28 2022 - 5:27am, first published 5:00am
Jacob Tiernan last played for the Hawks in 2019 and returns to the club after three years with Cootamundra.

East Wagga-Kooringal has boosted their chances of going one step further in the Farrer League next season with the return of a former premiership player.

