Wagga Sloggers struck down by wet weather

Wagga Sloggers will not get their Regional Bash campaign under way on Sunday due to ground unavailability.
While Robertson Oval was in the best condition to host the clash with defending champions ACT Aces, the impact of the wet weather that has wreaked havoc on the start of the Cricket Wagga season was not able to be overcome in time.
While disappointed not to set their campaign, Sloggers coach Shaun Perry believes it may be an advantage for the side to secure their place at the SCG.
"It might actually work in our favour to be honest as we will share points with ACT and Albury, who probably would have beaten Griffith also share points so that makes for an interesting comp when we get to Griffith with everyone on one point," Perry said.
It now means the three remaining fixtures on November 13 will decide who progresses to the next stage.
ACT Aces will field an under 21s team this season, with just two overage players allowed, but Perry was still expecting a tough test.
"We would have been underdogs still, even though it was an under 21s side but at least we've come out unscathed," he said.
"When we draw ACT first up and you get beat you virtually need a miracle to get through.
"At least this way we go to Griffith with a good chance of getting the result."
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.