Members of the South Wagga Public School community are optimistic after a vital meeting to discuss a concerning decline in enrolments saw progress made on the issue.
On Wednesday night, concerned members of the school community gathered with Wagga's director of public education Janene McGrath and Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr to discuss concerns after enrolments at the school dropped by more than 17 per cent in just two years.
In 2019 the school had 332 students, however this had fallen by 57 to 275 in 2021.
IN OTHER NEWS:
South Wagga Public P&C vice-president Tamara Angel hailed the meeting as a "success."
"It has brought attention to our concern about falling student numbers," Ms Angel said.
"We had current parents and grandparents as well as incoming parents of the school [attend], along with [school] staff.
"We would like to thank both Dr McGirr and Ms McGrath for taking time to attend and listen to our concerns."
Ms Angel said the school community is confident it can move forward and "future proof" the school.
Prior to the meeting this week, Ms Angel raised concerns about the declining student enrolments over the past few years, saying it stood in contrast to the school's "recent over cap [of] student numbers."
According to the latest data, the enrolment slump at South Wagga Public coincided with the opening of Estella Public School in mid-2021.
The 2021 enrolment figures reveal Estella Public had 134 students.
"While we welcome the new schools within the Wagga area, we do believe it has had a negative impact on our student numbers," Ms Angel said.
"According to the Department of Education zoning we have a very small zone of no new housing growth which ultimately reflects on lower numbers of young families moving into the zone."
Ms Angel also pointed out that lower enrolment numbers has a "direct impact on school funding and retention of teaching and ancillary staff."
"This is of great concern to our families and school community as a whole," she said.
Reflecting on Wednesday's meeting, Dr McGirr agreed the parties seem to have reached a positive outcome.
"I think we've found a way forward," he said.
"It was a very good meeting and both the parents and teachers were very passionate."
Dr McGirr said what matters most is that the school receives the support it needs and that the students "get the best education they can."
He said there currently seems to have been some "miscommunication" about the data.
Dr McGirr said while the issue of enrolment and the decreasing number of families at the school remains a concern, the extent of it remains unclear.
"There is also some confusion as to what can be done about it and the policies that apply," he said.
Dr McGirr said the department has now gone away to clarify both issues.
"To be honest, if the policies are as the department described, then there is a possibility to address the issue.
"So, the next step is for the department to go away, collect the information, bring it back to the P&C."
Following the meeting, a Department of Education spokesperson said "the recent meeting with members from the school community allowed the department to outline the school enrolment policy and how this has impacted student numbers."
"Department officials will meet again with the P&C [this week] to answer any further questions," the spokesperson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.