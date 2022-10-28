The wait for answers out of anti-corruption hearings into former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire has been extended again indefinitely.
Findings from a four-year investigation into allegations against Mr Maguire and former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian were anticipated to be released at the end of the month.
Ruth McColl SC, the anti-corruption commissioner overseeing the inquiry, is in the process of finalising the report and was due to depart the role at the end of October.
The Independent Commission Against Corruption [ICAC] would not provide further comment when it announced on Friday that Ms McColl's tenure was being extended.
In 2018, an ICAC inquiry into allegations of corruption at a Sydney council was played a series of intercepted phone calls in which Mr Maguire was heard allegedly soliciting kickbacks on potential property deals.
The scandal resulted in Mr Maguire resigning from the Liberal Party before he eventually left parliament altogether, triggering a byelection in the seat he had held since 1999.
ICAC launched a dedicated investigation, Operation Keppel, into allegations that Mr Maguire breached public trust while an MP and at public hearings in 2020 it was revealed he had been in a "close personal relationship" with Premier Gladys Berejiklian for several years.
In 2021, Ms Berejiklian was called before ICAC as the inquiry expanded to examine whether her relationship with Mr Maguire constituted a conflict of interest when her government announced millions of dollars in grants to the electorate.
A deadline extension for some parties to provide written submissions in response to counsel assisting the ICAC, Scott Robertson, was granted in March, and later extended Ms McColl's appointment to October 31.
However, the corruption watchdog announced on Friday morning Ms McColl would stay on after Monday.
"The NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption has decided to engage the Hon Ruth McColl AO SC under section 104B of the ICAC Act when her appointment as Assistant Commissioner concludes," it said in a statement.
"This decision has been taken in consultation with Ms McColl.
"Ms McColl's services are required for the purposes of her finalising the Operation Keppel report, including participating in the review and editing processes of that report.
"The Commission is conscious of its obligations under section 74(7) of the ICAC Act to furnish investigation reports as soon as possible after it has concluded its involvement in a matter."
