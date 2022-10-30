The Riverina's birthrate has dropped as families take longer to decide if they can afford to have kids.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics released the national fertility rate for 2021 on Tuesday, with the total fertility rate recorded as 1.7 births per woman.
It's a slight increase on last year's birth rate of 1.59, in an overall downward trend since 2008.
Wagga's birth rate is higher than that, sitting at two births per woman, but has held steady for the past few years.
Wagga Aboriginal program manager for Playgroups NSW Kellie Murray said the low number is representative of parents-to-be taking more time to decide if they can want to have kids.
She said the rising cost of living is making couples second guess if they can afford children.
"They're thinking about it a lot longer," she said.
"It taking them a lot longer to start a family."
Wagga mum of four (soon to be five) Tiffany Glynn said once her youngest Jett, 10 months, began eating, food became a big expense for the family.
"I had to go get a job, basically," she said.
"I had two in nappies and plus I've got my car payment on top of that, it's just a bit crazy."
Miss Glynn's partner, Ashley Wilson, works during the day, and looks after the children when she goes to work in the evenings.
She has been attend the Yalbilinya, Girinya, Buwahnha or Learn, Play, Grow playgroup at Tolland Community Centre for two years now.
"It's a good opportunity to get the kids out of the house and to socialise," she said.
Ms Murray said for many of the mums that attend the playgroup with Miss Glynn, it's the only social time they spend with adults.
"We get a lot of feedback that playgroup is the only adult conversations they have all week," she said.
"They become quite close and tight knit."
Ms Murray said for many families it was a good touchstone to more help, particularly if they're struggling to afford essentials like food and clothing.
"That's one good thing about playgroup is that we can refer them to other services," she said.
"It's a really good pathway."
The numbers at Learn, Play, Grow playgroup have been steadily increasing since the coronavirus pandemic, with a total of 227 families connecting with the event in the last 12 months.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
