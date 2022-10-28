The Daily Advertiser

Newly signed Turvey Park recruit Hayden Smith is looking forward to a new challenge with him set to bolster the Bulldogs midfield next season

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 28 2022
Hayden Smith will join the Bulldogs in 2023 after spending the last couple of seasons with Woori Yallock in the Outer East Football League. Picture from Pakenham Gazette

Incoming Turvey Park midfielder Hayden Smith is looking forward to a new challenge, with him set to bolster an already impressive Bulldogs midfield group.

