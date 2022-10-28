Incoming Turvey Park midfielder Hayden Smith is looking forward to a new challenge, with him set to bolster an already impressive Bulldogs midfield group.
Smith was announced earlier this week as the Bulldogs first major signing of the off-season with the 27-year-old set to move to Wagga with his partner and young son early in the new year.
Smith spent 2022 playing for Woori Yallock in the Outer East Football League with him an important member in the Tigers side that made it all the way through to the grand final.
After signing with the Bulldogs this week, Smith can't wait to get amongst it and is excited for the challenge ahead.
"I'm pretty keen for a new challenge," Smith said.
"I'm excited to make the move and can't wait to get up there and get into it."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Citing work and a change of lifestyle as the reasons for the move, Smith revealed it was a former coach which led to the midfielder having discussions with Turvey.
"It was through a connection in Wagga actually," he said.
"One of my junior coaches who I've sort of been in contact with since under 16's really, he's originally from Wagga and he was moving back up there.
"I bumped into him a few weeks ago and we had a little chat and one thing led to another.
"Now we are making the move a few weeks later."
After driving up a couple of weeks ago to Maher Oval, Smith revealed it was discussions with Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi that led to him signing for Turvey for next season.
"We were looking for a change and a new adventure anyway," he said.
"We drove up a couple of weeks ago and met Mick (Mazzocchi) and a few of the committee members and a couple of the boys.
"I suppose that got me over the line in the end, just meeting everyone and realising how good of a club it is with plenty of good people both in and around the club as well.
"It got me super excited and essentially got me over the line I guess."
After playing the majority of his football in Victoria, Smith admitted that he had virtually no knowledge of the RFL and that he was beginning to do some research ahead of next season.
"It probably wouldn't have crossed my mind once," he said.
"I'm trying to do my research and find out a little bit about it, prior to coming up a couple of weeks ago I had no inclination or anything about it."
Mazzocchi has told Smith about the recent history of the Bulldogs, with Smith hoping to help contribute to Turvey's rise following a difficult period in the 2010's.
"Yeah he's told me a little bit about it and how they they been going in the last 10 to 20 years," he said.
"They've obviously been struggling a little bit and I'm pretty keen to get up there for that reason also.
"The club seems to be building on the field, so I'm keen to get up there and bring some new ideas.
"Something a little bit different and try and build further next year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.