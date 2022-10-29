Desks, meeting rooms and whiteboards will soon fill the former club where countless Riverina residents once forged unforgettable memories.
The Wagga RSL Club has requested council permission for a $3.1 million renovation of the old Commercial Club, as part of plans to transform the building into a business hub.
Proposed works include the demolition of internal walls as well as the construction of brand new meeting rooms, boardrooms and office kitchens.
RSL Wagga chief executive Andrew Bell said almost the entire interior of the building will be renovated to make the venue a "suitable commercial space".
"We're basically stripping out the interior of the club and rebuilding it," Mr Bell said.
"Things like the deck are remaining and there will be some hints of what it used to be, but generally it's going to be a pretty professional commercial suite."
One company has already expressed interest in leasing the majority of the building as office space, while a separate section will contain six smaller areas available for leasing.
Mr Bell said about 80 people are expected to work out of the building once it is fully leased.
Approval will likely be granted within five to six months and renovation works are expected to take an additional six months.
The Commercial Club was shut permanently in late 2020 due to years of financial losses.
Wagga Public School leased the site as an after school care facility in 2021 before the RSL Club unveiled plans to transform it into office space.
Mr Bell said he was glad to find a productive use for the Gurwood Street building and its prime location in central Wagga.
"It's a very attractive location but also because of the parking and it is all on one level ... so it is a very attractive site," he said.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
