The Daily Advertiser

Rising Murrumbidgee River cause peak hour delays as major Wagga roads closed

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 28 2022 - 1:03am, first published October 27 2022 - 11:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Peak hour motorists were forced to find alternate routes to work on Friday morning as major Wagga thoroughfares were again shut due to flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.