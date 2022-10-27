Peak hour motorists were forced to find alternate routes to work on Friday morning as major Wagga thoroughfares were again shut due to flooding.
Council closed the Eunony Bridge Road for several kilometres between Oura Road and the Sturt Highway on Thursday night.
On Friday morning Boorooma Street was also closed between the Olympic Highway and Gardiner Street.
By 10:30am on Friday, the river had reached a height of 8.76 metres, just centimetres off the predicted 8.8 metre peak.
The Murrumbidgee's third major peak in as many months has seen the closure of several other roads across Wagga and the surrounding district, including the following:
Meanwhile, Coolamon Road at the Marrar Road intersection and near Coolamon/ Wagga boundary remains open with water over the road.
One lane has also been closed on the Lockhart Road.
A number of highways across the region remain closed including the Newell Highway between Jerilderie and Narrandera.
Another stretch of the Newell also remains closed to light vehicles north of West Wyalong between Forbes and Back Creek.
The Mid Western Highway remains completely closed to traffic between Goolgowi and West Wyalong, while the Sturt Highway is closed between Darlington Point and Collingullie and the Riverina Highway is closed between Federation Way and Bull Plain Road near Coreen.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
