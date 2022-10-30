After three tough seasons with the Bulldogs, Joe Stimson can't wait for a fresh start on the Gold Coast.
The Temora product, who came through the ranks with a successful Melbourne outfit, is looking to bring some experience to the Titans after securing a two-year deal.
"I'm not really new to things now, and coming from a successful club in Melbourne and then a struggling club in the Bulldogs I can see big differences in where things need to improve," Stimson said.
"I think the Titans are on the way up so hopefully I can bring some experience and a calm head to the team.
"They have such a young team with some young, exciting forwards like Tino (Fa'asuamaleaui) and Jimmy Jolliffe, who I think has really come on in the last year and that was probably his best season.
"I'm looking forward to playing with him being another local Group Nine boy and the only way is up for the Titans so I'm looking forward to that."
Stimson had a troubled start at the Bulldogs after injuring his shoulder in just his second game for the club and then had subsequent surgery required for the issue delayed due to COVID restrictions.
The 26-year-old then struggled with form and fitness in 2021 but he only missed out one game after coming into the team in round four this year.
He was pleased to get through 21 games this season, mostly coming off the bench, especially after missing so much football at the start of his time with the Bulldogs.
However with his contract running out and the likes of Viliame Kikau arriving, the second rower was told there wasn't room for him with the salary cap going forward, but is thrilled to have landed at the Titans.
"I can't wait," Stimson said.
"At the end of the season I was getting a bit nervous about what I was up to but it all came around pretty quick, in the space of two weeks really.
"It's coming around quick and I'm pretty excited to move up there to the Goldy."
"There's a lot of young players that are there and with the experience of Kieran Foran and Sam Verrills coming into the squad it is going to be awesome."
Stimson was 18th man for Melbourne's 2017 premiership success, the season he made his NRL debut, and was part of their losing grand final team a year later.
He spent his first three seasons in the NRL with the Storm before making the move to Sydney.
After experiencing some big differences between the two clubs, he hopes he can help get the Titans back into the finals.
"Talent is one big thing, and when I was playing in Melbourne we had a pretty special team .... but the big thing is a lack of leadership that we had at the Bulldogs and how that filters down to the young guys," Stimson said.
"If everyone is not on the same page it can filter down and that is when the divide happens. With Melbourne everyone was on the same page and had the same goal but it helps when you are winning.
"When you are losing everyone starts to get a little bit narky, the blame game comes in and it was a bit frustrating this year as I thought we had a good group.
"The losses can bring the worst out of people sometimes through frustration."
Stimson will make the move to Queensland in the coming days, but did return home to help Temora's juniors celebrate their season.
Especially off the back of a breakthrough season for the senior club.
"It is good to get back and see all the kids," Stimson said.
"It was a pretty successful year for the Dragons."
