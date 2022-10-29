The state of the region's roads are impacting call-outs for rescue operators and tow-truck drivers.
Police have confirmed the cause of a crash on Coolamon Road during the week was the result of the driver of a vehicle attempting to swerve her vehicle away from a pothole, causing it to roll.
Emergency services responded to reports of a crash on Coolamon Road at about 5.30pm on Thursday afternoon at Downside, about 15 kilometres from Wagga.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers were told the driver- an 18-year-old woman- had swerved to avoid a pothole and lost control of the vehicle which hit a tree.
"The driver was breath tested at the scene which returned a negative result," the spokesperson said.
The woman was taken to Wagga Base Hospital with minor injuries.
Coolamon resident Tracy Dale said the same thing had almost happened to her on Friday morning when she was travelling along Coolamon Road.
"It's dangerous. The potholes are certainly worse on the left-hand side of the road heading back into Wagga," she said.
Wagga VRA captain Jodie Carter said they have noticed a "slight" increase in calls to motor vehicle accidents on Riverina roads recently, although she said this could possibly be attributed to the recent weather.
"We would like to encourage people to please drive safe to the conditions. If you see a 'water over road' sign, please slow down, don't drive around 'road closed' signs," she said.
"We do have a great team of experienced operators who are ready to assist our community 24-7, including swift water techs/ If you do require assistance be assured we will be there."
Similarly, potholes and road erosion has ramped up calls to local tow truck businesses.
Wagga and Districts Towing's Phil Smith said he has been getting more callouts in recent weeks to cars and trucks that have hit potholes travelling along the region's roads.
"I was called out to Ariah Park last Saturday night to two trucks," he said.
Both trucks had hit potholes which caused enough damage to ride them off.
Mr Smith himself has been a victim of Riverina roads worsening conditions in recent weeks, having hit a pothole near Forest Hill in his truck.
"It stuffed the wheel, $1,500 in damage," he said.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
