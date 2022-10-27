A woman has been taken to Wagga Base Hospital after a crash north of the city.
Emergency services were called to Coolamon Road, just north of Downside, to reports of an accident around 5.15pm.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed several crews of paramedics responded to the crash site, north of Downside Village Road, where a car was found to have left the thoroughfare and rolled.
Paramedics treated a woman at the scene before she was transported to Wagga Base Hospital with possible chest and head injuries, the spokesperson said.
It is understood traffic diverted along Marrar Road for a short period. NSW Police was contacted for comment.
