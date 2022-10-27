Start of Wagga Cricket season pushed back again

The start of the Wagga Cricket season has been postponed again with first and second grade matches unable to be played this weekend.
The season had already been pushed back a fortnight as wet weather has wreaked havoc on pitch preparations.
However the match committee still didn't feel grounds were in a position for play to get under way.
"First and second grade will be postponed this weekend due to the lack of preparation of wickets and the clubs will meet next week to discuss the format of the rest of the season moving forward," Wagga Cricket vice-chairman Brenton Crawford said.
However a decision will be made on the second round of the junior competition as well as third and fourth grade fixtures over the weekend.
Some juniors matches were played on Friday evening but all of Saturday was lost to the wet weather.
Robertson Oval is the only ground the match committee felt was in a position for play this weekend.
Wagga Sloggers are set to host ACT Aces to start the Regional Bash on Sunday and at this stage is likely to go ahead.
"Everything is being done to make sure it gets up," Crawford said.
"Robbo is the only wicket we're confident in getting up at the moment but we don't want to overload it."
Currently the state of the outfields of McPherson Oval and the Wagga Cricket Ground are the biggest concerns.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
