Luke Fellows has turned down offers to join the SANFL and VFL to remain at Turvey Park next season

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 27 2022 - 8:59am
Luke Fellows has decided to stick around for one more year at the kennel, with the young Bulldogs primed for an assault on the Riverina League premiership. Picture by Les Smith

Luke Fellows has turned down a number of state league opportunities and recommitted to Turvey Park for next season.

