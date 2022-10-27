Luke Fellows has turned down a number of state league opportunities and recommitted to Turvey Park for next season.
Following the signing of experienced midfielder Hayden Smith this week, the Bulldogs have received another boost with Fellows deciding to stick around for another season at the kennel.
After a solid finish to the season, Fellows said he was excited to be sticking around and was confident of another strong season from the Bulldogs in 2023.
"Yeah I'm very keen," Fellows said.
"Another year at the kennel should be good.
"We finished off the year very strong with all the young boys getting better and better, so one more year can't hurt and I think we will go pretty deep."
Fellows juggled representative football commitments with playing for the Bulldogs this season, and said that he felt he owed Turvey coach Michael Mazzocchi a full season after being so stop and start over the last few years.
"I was going to give Zoc (Mazzocchi) one more year," he said.
"Because I've been playing a lot of rep footy and been in and out of the team, I haven't been able to get any consistent footy or training with the boys.
"Next year will just be solely at Turvey."
Fellows played six games for GWS in the VFL this season and admitted that he turned down interest from both Victoria and South Australia to have another crack with the Bulldogs.
"Yeah there was interest from state league footy," he said.
"There was a couple of teams in Adelaide and a couple in Melbourne, there was also a few in the O&M.
"But I wasn't looking to go down Albury way just more to state league footy, but I'm going to push that to the year after."
Fellows commitment to a full season at the Bulldogs is a massive boost to a side that played in it's first finals series in 12 years.
Although only playing seven games for Turvey this season, Fellows was named in the best on six occasions including starring in the Bulldogs' two finals against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Coolamon.
Fellows is looking forward to working with an impressive midfield group next season that now includes Hayden Smith, Cal Dooley, Luke Mazzocchi and Ethan Weidemann.
With Mazzocchi also expecting Jesse Margosis and Lachlan Leary to spend time through the middle, Fellows expects they won't struggle with depth next season.
"There is plenty of depth there," he said.
"We are going to have to see what Zoc does and how he goes about it starting and the rotations.
"We have now got Smith and Dooley those mature bodies now to go well with our younger boys going through there.
"It should be pretty good and hopefully our ruckman can get it down to us and we can then get it down to the tall's down forward."
Fellows was happy with how his season went last year and despite feeling the effects of a long season towards finals, pushed on and was rewarded with a premiership with the Bulldogs in reserve grade.
"I was happy with last year," he said.
"It was a long season and towards the end the legs were running a bit sore, but very happy.
"VFL was great fun, it was a great experience playing that state league footy with some big bodies and fast paced footy, but I was happy with how I adapted."
