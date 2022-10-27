The Toganmain Woolshed Precinct Committee have finally taken ownership of the Toganmain Woolshed after many years of battling for ownership, but the work is just beginning.
The committee have been attempting to preserve and protect the iconic shed for the last three years, after inheriting the immense task from a previous group - but have achieved ownership of the woolshed, the shearers quarters and surrounding yards.
Christine Chirgwin, a member of the committee, said that while it was a major step forward, it was 'daunting' to now look ahead at what's yet to be done.
"It's going to be a good job, we've got to give it a go," she said, promising that the committee would be giving it their best shot.
"It's the first step done, we're looking forward to at least getting our teeth in to do what we can."
The task now is to restore and protect the shed, beginning with fire and waterproofing - as well as fostering further support from the community.
In other news
"The main priority to start with is weatherproofing - we can't go for big grants unless we have a conservation management plan as well, so we'll be doing that."
Ms Chirgwin said that it wasn't immediately clear how big the job would be, without having scoped out the site ahead of time.
The group is now planning a site inspection over the coming weeks, identifying priority spots. Ms Chirgwin added a thanks to Heritage NSW for their contributions to securing possession, and said that she hoped to get the building heritage listed.
The woolshed, while listed locally, is not yet on the NSW Heritage List.
The committee is hosting a public meeting on November 17 at the Darlington Point Sports Club to create a plan to preserve and protect the building into the future.
The group is especially keen to recruit eager members and expand their skillset, particularly looking for somebody with social media skills.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.