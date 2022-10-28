The Daily Advertiser

Craig Russell Miles sentenced for role in break-in resulting from stolen money claim

Rex Martinich
October 28 2022 - 12:00am
Claims over stolen money led to break-in, court told

A Wagga man has been spared jail for gathering with three males and forcing their way into a home after the resident accused one of them of stealing cash.

