Claims over stolen money led to break-in, court told

A Wagga man has been spared jail for gathering with three males and forcing their way into a home after the resident accused one of them of stealing cash.
Craig Russell Miles, 49, of Ashmont, faced Wagga Local Court for sentencing on Tuesday having earlier pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated enter dwelling in company with intent to steal to the vale of less than $60,000.
According to an agreed statement of facts, Miles attended a home on Bolger Avenue in Mount Austin on September 2, last year.
Miles later went out to Foodworks with one of this three male co-offenders to get money out and buy alcohol.
While sitting in his bedroom, the victim heard Miles shout "where's my wallet?"
The victim went to the kitchen and found Miles' wallet on top of cupboard and gave it to him
Miles checked the wallet and found his cash and bank cards missing.
The victim blamed one of Miles's co-offenders for the theft of the money and cards.
During the night the victim received a phone call from Miles apologising for accusing the victim of stealing.
The victim replied "you know it was the black fellas that stole your stuff".
At about 9am on September 3, the victim was awoken by the doorbell and found Miles, who got out of his wheelchair and walked through the doorway on his hands.
At this time the victim heard someone say 'oi', and the victim saw three offenders approaching.
One of the co-offenders walked up to the victim and said "why'd you say I took [Miles's] wallet?
The victim replied "'cause you f____ did " before being punched in the side of the head by one co-offender and punched in the mouth by another co-offender.
One of the co-offenders carried Miles upstairs and Miles asked his co-offender to take a TV set top box belonging to the victim.
In Court on Tuesday, Magistrate Christopher Halburd convicted Miles and sentenced him to a two-year community correction order.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.