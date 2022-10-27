The new multi-million development at Tumut Hospital officially opened on Thursday, after already serving the community since late last year.
The $50 million project expanded the emergency department and increased maternity services for the Snowy Valleys town.
A new ultrasound machine and CT scanner has increased medical imaging capability and renal dialysis is also now on offer.
Snowy Valleys Council Mayor Ian Chaffey said the new services were "designed to serve" the community as best as possible.
"It's been 30 years in the making and the outcome has been significant for our community," he said.
"It alleviates the need to go elsewhere."
NSW Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the new services has made healthcare more accessible for many Tumut residents.
"Existing services like maternity and surgery can now be delivered in more enhanced and modern medical spaces while new services, including a CT scanner, ultrasound and renal dialysis are enabling people to access services closer to home," Mrs Taylor said.
"The new chair-based services in particular will make a huge difference to patients, with treatment able to take place during the day, so patients won't have to stay overnight."
NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the new hospital was "transforming healthcare in the Snowy Valleys".
"With more than half of all subcontractors and suppliers based in Tumut, Wagga or Albury, this is a hospital that has been been built by locals for locals," he said.
A quiet room, cultural room and new outdoor spaces also feature in the design, thanks to staff and community input.
"We are proud of this new contemporary health facility which will improve patient experience, and help attract and retain skilled clinicians," Murrumbidgee Local Health District chief executive Jill Ludford said.
Tumut's new ambulance station is also close to completion.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
