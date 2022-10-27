Heats to kick start Wagga's new carnival

The new-look Wagga carnival will get under way on Friday.
Wagga Greyhound Club has moved their traditional cup date from May to November looking to chase some better weather.
The three-week carnival starts with two heats of the Bidgee Brisk (320m).
Wagga president Ben Talbot lines up 10 chances across the 11-race card including Aston Carey and Aston Galaxy looking to progress to the final on November 11 to be run alongside the renamed Bidgee Cup.
However it is a couple of his young greyhounds he expects to be leading the way for the kennel on Friday.
"I've got a big team in as I've been concentrating at home with everything being so busy but I like Cawbourne Stella off box one, I like Cawbourne Hooper off box one and I like Cawbourne Oscar," Talbot said.
"(Cawbourne Oscar) has surprised me a little bit and keeps improving with every run. Hopefully he can keep going the way he is going."
Talbot also has Jazzy Kade chasing a hat-trick of wins in the GRNSW 5th Grade Final (525m).
She has drawn directly outside the slightly faster other heat winner Westside Candy but Talbot would have preferred a wider box.
"I would have liked to see her draw wide as a wide run suits her so she will certainly need to be on her best behaviour with the box manners coming out of the middle but if she gets to the front I think she will be hard to beat," he said.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.