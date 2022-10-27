The Daily Advertiser

Heats to kick start Wagga's new carnival

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated October 27 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga president Ben Talbot has plenty of chances to start the club's new cup carnival on Friday.

The new-look Wagga carnival will get under way on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.