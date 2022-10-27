More Wagga residents have been warned to isolate as predictions for the Murrumbidgee River flood peak rose by almost two metres this week.
On Thursday afternoon the SES has ordered residents in Moorong and Edward Street West to prepare to isolate, including the following places:
Thursday also saw the SES issue a warning advising people to avoid the Wilks Parks campgrounds due to predicted dangerous flooding.
Earlier this week the SES also issued a prepare to isolate warning for residents of the Flowerdale area, including the following places:
A warning has also been issued advising people to avoid the Oura Beach camping area due to impacts from recent moderate flooding.
"With the peak now moving downstream from Oura and Wagga, there is still a risk at Oura Beach Camping Area including floodwaters," the SES said.
On Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology was predicting the Murrumbidgee River could peak at 7.3 metres towards Friday.
But after flash flooding saw Wagga record over 36 millimetres rain that night and with more falling in the catchments, the predicted peak has now risen to just below the moderate flood level of 9 metres.
Shortly after midday on Thursday, the bureau announced the Murrumbidgee is now set to peak at about 8.8 metres on Friday morning.
Minor flooding has already been occurring along the river in town since levels rose above 7.6 metres on Wednesday.
Looking ahead, the bureau said further moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast early next week, with renewed river level rises possible, particularly in the upper Murrumbidgee area and its tributaries.
In the catchments, the Burrinjuck Dam is now at 104.66 per cent capacity and has been spilling for days.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Blowering Dam also reached capacity and began to spill.
A statement issued by WaterNSW said Blowering exceeded capacity "as a result of ongoing inflow from rain and hydro energy generation upstream."
WaterNSW warned while the spill is expected to be "minor," there is a chance the rate could increase depending on rain received across the catchment in coming days.
"Between rain events WaterNSW has released huge volumes of water from Blowering Dam in recent months to gain storage capacity to capture constant inflow from its saturated catchment and water from the generation of hydro-electricity upstream," WaterNSW said.
WaterNSW said opportunities for significant water releases are becoming "increasingly limited" by the volume of water received and the frequency of rain events, along with flow limits in the Tumut River and the flooding occurring downstream.
WaterNSW noted it has released 690 gigalitres of the 707 GL the Blowering Dam has received since 1 July, without exceeding the Tumut River flow limits.
WaterNSW continue to manage the situation with flood operations conducted at Burrinjuck Dam and are working closely with the bureau, SES and landholders along the river to plan release strategies going forward.
Meanwhile in Wagga, the following council roads are currently closed due to flooding:
Further afield, several major Riverina Highways remain closed including the Newell Highway between Jerilderie and Gillenbah.
To the north, the Newell is also closed to light vehicles between Forbes and Back Creek.
Other highways completely closed to traffic include the Mid Western Highway between Goolgowi and West Wyalong.
The Sturt Highway is also closed between Darlington Point and Collingullie, while the Riverina Highway is closed between Federation Way and Bull Plain Road near Coreen.
Drivers are urged to exercise caution, to obey road closure signs and not drive through flooded roads.
Residents of the Flowerdale, Moorong and Edward Street West areas are advised expect isolation from rising flood waters in and around the flood locations.
In preparation, people must do the following:
For more information:
In other news, the bureau's Wagga weather radar is now back online.
A bureau spokesperson said technicians attended the site on Wednesday and replaced the transmitter after the previous one failed last Friday.
"The radar is now back online and operating as usual," the spokesperson said.
"The bureau's forecasts and warnings were not impacted by this outage and continued to be published on the bureau's website and on the BOM Weather app."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
