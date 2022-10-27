With some additional awareness raised and a "fairly newly developed vaccine" Wagga Rotary Club members are hoping the worldwide eradication of the poliovirus is near.
Rotary clubs have worked tirelessly to eradicate polio, a paralysing and potentially deadly infectious disease, but the virus remains in two countries- Afghanistan and Pakistan.
In the first half of this year more than 370 million doses of a modified polio vaccine, nOPV2, were administered in more than 20 countries, offering new hope in the fight to eradicate polio.
Wagga Rotary Club president Dave Wynne said to know how close we are to the worldwide eradication of polio is both "amazing and frustrating".
"It's something that we can wipe out, but it has to be a worldwide push to get rid of it," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wagga Rotary Club's Elaine Almond said the final steps to eradication will come through raising awareness.
"The last case of polio in Australia was 1950- the majority of young people have never heard of polio but their grandparents would know," she said.
"Their grandparents would have either had polio or known someone with polio."
Ms Almond said first-hand accounts of those who suffered and are suffering from/with polio are "heartbreaking".
Despite help from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that stepped in to offer financial support in recent years, rotary clubs are continuing to raise funds to support vaccines against polio through their Rotary End Polio Now International program.
"It only costs $3 to vaccinate a child," Ms Almond said.
Polio can cause fever, sore throat, headaches, vomiting, fatigue, back pain or stiffness, neck pain or stiffness, pain or stiffness in the limbs and muscle weakness or tenderness.
In extreme cases, those with polio can experience a loss of reflexes, severe muscle aches or weakness and loose and floppy limbs (flaccid paralysis).
Long-term, polio progressive muscle or joint weakness and pain, the wasting away of muscles, breathing or swallowing problems, breathing disorders and poor tolerance to cold temperatures.
While Mr Wynne hasn't had polio himself, he has seen first-hand how horrific it can be.
"I went to primary school with a kid with polio and he had to walk canes and he couldn't breathe," he said.
"I often wonder what it was like for him."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.