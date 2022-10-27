The Daily Advertiser

Capital Sevens tournament one delayed, Wagga to host first tournament

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 27 2022 - 5:40am, first published 3:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Biola Dawa is one of two Super W players that will help boost SIRU in the Capital Sevens competition. Picture by Les Smith

After round one of Capital Sevens was a wash out, the Southern Inland Rugby Union representative teams could see the competition pushed out to February 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.