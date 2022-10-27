After round one of Capital Sevens was a wash out, the Southern Inland Rugby Union representative teams could see the competition pushed out to February 2023.
SIRU competition manager Jack Heffernan said teams were already on their way to Queanbeyan on October 22 for the first tournament when they got the call that it had been washed out.
The Capital Sevens competition runs over two weekends with Queanbeyan and Wagga each hosting a round.
Organisers had initially hoped to reschedule the games to the weekend between tournaments one and two, October 29, however player unavailability meant it was not possible.
"We're now looking at some dates in late February as the second, and possible third, round then," Heffernan said.
SIRU will open conversations with their players at their next training session to determine what dates might suit them to pick the competition back up.
Heffernan said it was disappointing round one hasn't been played yet but that it isn't all bad.
"It interrupted preparation in terms of most of the team was in Gundagai by the time they rang us, but it means we get two training sessions in before the first tournament instead of one, so it's a positive in that way," he said.
With good drainage at Wagga's Conolly Rugby Complex, Heffernan is confident the next tournament will go ahead regardless of weather.
The competition is now pencilled to begin on November 5 in Wagga. Both men's and women's teams will play.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
