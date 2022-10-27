The Daily Advertiser

Joshua Daniel Dayal jailed in Wagga District Court for Kooringal tobacconist armed robbery using hatchet

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
October 27 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The CTC tobacconist at Kooringal Mall that was robbed by Joshua Daniel Dayal in September last year, who used a hatchet to demand cash and cigarettes.

A Wagga man has been jailed for at least two years and 10 months for the hatchet-wielding armed robbery of a tobacconist that left the store's clerk screaming and cowering in terror.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.