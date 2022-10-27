A Wagga man has been jailed for at least two years and 10 months for the hatchet-wielding armed robbery of a tobacconist that left the store's clerk screaming and cowering in terror.
Joshua Daniel Dayal, 31, of Tolland, faced Wagga District Court yesterday for sentencing after pleading guilty to robbery whilst armed with an offensive weapon of more than $11,180 in cash and cigarettes.
Dayal's armed robbery was captured on about two minutes of security camera footage with audio, which was played for the court at the sentencing.
District Court Judge Gordon Lerve said Dayal was carrying a "substantial weapon" that was capable of at least causing serious injury and "could inflict lethal injuries on a human being".
"The degree of fear engendered in the victim was very significant," Judge Lerve said.
Dayal walked into the CTC tobacconist at Kooringal Mall at 6.20am on September 13 last year carrying a hatchet while wearing a balaclava and black hoodie.
The store clerk was in the doorway between the storeroom and the front counter when he saw Dayal.
"Not surprisingly the victim screamed in fear and walked back into the storeroom," Judge Lerve said.
Dayal entered the storeroom and told the clerk to "shush".
The clerk handed over $9586 in cash as well as a box of cigarettes worth $1525 after Dayal demanded "smokes, please".
[Dayal] told the victim to "relax" and told him not to call the police or he would return and get him.
A psychological report stated Dayal had a violent upbringing in Dubbo and found it safer on the streets than at home and had been exposed to alcohol at age 8.
In court on Thursday, Dayal said he was "not proud" of what he did at the store.
"I'd like to say sorry to [the clerk] for the distress I put him through. While watching the CCTV footage I felt ashamed that I have committed such an act," Dayal told the court.
Dayal said he had taken up as much rehabilitation and work at Junee jail and hoped to complete training as a chef when he was released.
The crown prosecutor said Dayal's offending had been aggravated by being on community correction order and noted that he lied to reduce his supervision so he could keep injecting drugs.
The clerk's victim impact statement said he had sought psychological help and suffered flashbacks.
Judge Gordon Lerve said Dayal's offending was a "serious example of an armed robbery" and involved substantial property being taken but he was "quite impressed" by Dayal's testimony.
Judge Lerve sentenced Dayal to four years and six months imprisonment, backdated to October 10 last year, and recommended he be released at the end of his non-parole period in August 2024.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.