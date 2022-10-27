Dubbo trainer Brett Robb knows exactly what to expect from stable favourite A Magic Zariz in the Stan Sadleir Stakes (1400m) at Wagga on Friday - a 100 per cent performance that hopefully can be good enough to provide him with the feature race.
Robb has never previously had a starter at Wagga and has engaged the services of two kilogram claiming apprentice Fiona Sandkhul to reduce the ten-year-old's weight to 61 kilograms.
He also has All Words as an acceptor in the same race on Friday, but he is likely to be saved for Newcastle on Saturday.
Interestingly, A Magic Zariz will line-up against the similarly named Mad As Zariz with both sired by prolific producing stallion Zariz.
"I don't think they have ever raced against each before and they look two of the better chances," he said.
"A Magic Zariz missed a start at Coonamble last week, but before that he was fourth in the Dubbo Cup on a heavy track with a big weight when he probably should have run second after being squeezed out of the running."
A Magic Zariz is a five times winner from 12 starts at 1400 metres and relishes soft and heavy tracks which is why Robb isn't too concerned about the heavy ten rated surface.
"He ran third last start in the Coonamble Cup on a soft track and he isn't too badly off with 61 kilograms," Robb said. "He got back over a mile at Dubbo, but I want him to be as forward as possible from the good barrier draw (gate two)."
A Magic Zariz will be lining up for his 63 rd start and during his lengthy career has amassed earnings of $313,000 from his 14 wins and 19 placings.
It's little wonder why he is king of the castle at Robb's Dubbo stables.
"He is fun to train and is an old stable favourite who trains himself," he said.
"I have had three wins with him and before that my father Rodney had him for the owners. The horse might be old by age, but he carries on like a two-year-old."
Jockey Jordan Mallyon has a number of strong winning hopes across the eight races including Mad As Zariz.
He will also ride fancied runners Cliff House, My Bold Boy and La Quinta Donna.
Mallyon will also partner impressive trial winner Intense Effort in the same race another eye-catching trial winner, Mogo Magic, is listed to make his debut.
The opening race features the Mountaineer Cup (2500m) where in-form trainer James Ponsonby is represented by Alloway and Will To Excel, with latter winning at the corresponding meeting last year over 3200 metres.
Alloway has the better recent form of the duo winning two starts ago, before failing in Sydney last Saturday.
Leather Jacket Lew finished third in the same race and some 12 lengths ahead of Alloway.
The other feature race is the MTC Mad Scramble where the consistent stablemates Seventh Seal and My Bold Boy appeal as two of the main chances while Canberra trainer Keith Dryden will have Shores Of Avalon resuming with Wagga apprentice Molly Bourke aboard.
