The Daily Advertiser

The Murrumbidgee Turf Club is on the look out for the Face of the Carnival 2023

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated October 27 2022 - 10:44am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbidgee Turf Club chief executive Jason Ferrario is on the look out for the 2023 Faces of the Carnival. Picture by Les Smith

The build-up to the 2023 Gold cup carnival is already under way as the search begins to find the next Faces of the Carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.