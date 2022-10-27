The build-up to the 2023 Gold cup carnival is already under way as the search begins to find the next Faces of the Carnival.
The Murrumbidgee Turf Club is on the lookout for two locals to be brand ambassadors for the 2023 extravaganza and its chief executive Jason Ferrario said the role is a unique one for young locals.
"It's an opportunity to be brand ambassadors for one of the region's largest events," he said.
"A great opportunity for them to do some networking with our sponsors, VIPs, distinguished guests and business leaders within the community."
Suitable candidates will have personality, good networking skills and importantly, have an interest in fashion.
"The two winners of the Face of the Carnival are people that enjoy fashion, we're very lucky to have sponsorship from Blowes clothing and Ruby Tuesday so they'll be dressed by those companies," he said.
The ambassadors kick off the carnival season by attending the 100 Club gala evening, which helps decide the naming rights of the cup, in February. They then take part in the barrier draw for the Town Plate and Gold Cup and on cup day take part in all the race presentations.
Sarah Vasey was one of the 2021 faces and as a big fan of the races she loved getting a peek behind the curtain of Wagga's biggest day of the year.
"It gives you a different appreciation of what the staff, the jockeys, the trainers and the owners do, because you get to chat to them and hear their passion for the sport," she said.
"It definitely helped me have a better understanding on how to choose horses, but it still hasn't helped with winning."
Next year is the 20th anniversary of the role and Mr Ferrario said it has become an important tradition. With a little over a week left to apply, he is urging more men to get involved.
"With the Gold Cup carnival being such a big event on the Wagga calendar, the Face of the Carnival is one of the events that helps to launch the carnival," he said.
"We could definitely do with some more gentleman, and ... it's one thing to come to the Gold Cup, but to actually be the face of the cup it really is a fun event ... there's a lot of reward."
Applications close on November 4 and the judging dinner will be held the following week. The winners will be announced on MTC's Christmas Party Races on November 26.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
