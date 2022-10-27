It often takes a tragedy for you to really think about workplace safety, soemthing Scott Baird knows all too well.
Mr Braid is Dealer Principal at Wagga Motors and in 2015 his business was rocked by an incident brought on by poor safety processes.
His dealership performed a routine registration check on a truck, discovering it needed work on the hydraulic hose on the tailgate of the horse float.
They had the vehicle for around a week, and as it wasn't urgent they had several employees work on the truck whenever they had a spare minute.
But due to "gaps in procedure and gaps in checking" the hydraulics weren't tested and when the customer, a Mangoplah farmer, took the vehicle home, misfortune struck.
A farm hand was using the horse float when the ramp fell, crushing and killing him.
Mr Braid heard about the death when SafeWork turned up to his dealership on December 23, 2015.
"I was at home, my son was two, we were just getting ready for Christmas," he remembers.
"You go numb, honestly ... there's blood on your hands."
But he admits at the time he also felt the urge to "control it", for fear of what this would mean for his business. Something he now regrets.
"In hindsight, we were conservative and tried to bed it down, but we would have been better off truly acknowledging our involvement and showing sincerity, but that wasn't the initial reaction," he said.
"I'm not proud of that."
After years of SafeWork investigations and self reflection, Mr Braid is determined to see Australian workplace culture change.
"It strips you to the core," he said. "And you do try to enact change and get through to people.
"We're all a bit cavalier and say 'it won't happen to me'. I'm sitting here saying, it does."
Patrizia Cassaniti stands on the other side of a workplace tragedy.
Her son Christopher lost his life four days after his 18th birthday in April 2019 after a dangerously overloaded scaffold structure collapsed on a jobsite in Sydney, he was crushed and killed.
Christopher was Mrs Cassaniti's middle son and she describes him as "the best of all us".
"He was an exceptional kid ... he had a kind nature, always there to help others ... and had patience for everyone and a smile where everyone would gravitate towards him," she said.
"And he loved life and that's why I'm so angry with what happened."
Mrs Cassaniti now travels the country telling her son's story in the hope that it might prevent others from feeling her pain. But it's a form of therapy, if she stops, that's when she has time to linger on the tragedy, she said.
"The anger is so deep that I have to help or it would eat me alive," she said.
Both Mrs Cassaniti and Mr Braid want to see an end to our "she'll be right" workplace culture.
The pair spoke at a Workplace Safety Forum held by Wagga motors, in conjunction with SafeWork NSW, and hope they convinced those in attendance to take safety seriously.
"Safety isn't just a rule, it's a safety blanket to keep you safe so you can go home to your family ," she said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
