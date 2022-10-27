The Daily Advertiser

Wagga motors' Scott Braid is an advocate for workplace safety, wants to make sure others don't repeat his mistakes

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
October 27 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patrizia Cassaniti and Scott Braid have both endured tragedy due to a lack of workplace safety, they want to see change. Picture by Conor Burke

It often takes a tragedy for you to really think about workplace safety, soemthing Scott Baird knows all too well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.