Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong key forward George Alexander is heading back to Osborne for next season.
Alexander has spent the past two seasons at the Lions and was a dominant force up forward this year kicking 59 goals after struggling through 2021 with a number of injuries.
The 24-year-old was looking forward to heading back to Osborne, with Alexander a two time senior premiership player at the Tigers in addition to five consecutive premierships at the club as a junior.
"Yeah I'm really keen," Alexander said.
"I've still got a lot of good mates there and it will be good to get back."
With his first child on the way in early December, Alexander is moving back to Lockhart and with the family farm also nearby said that travel was a main reason in his decision to head back to Osborne.
After being part of the Lions drought-breaking premiership, Alexander said it was difficult to leave GGGM after two really good years at the club.
"The club was really good to Court and I through everything," he said.
"It was hard, but they've been really good about it and they are a great club.
"It was not easy, but it felt like it was time."
The Lions grand final win over Collingullie-Glenfield Park is right at the top of Alexander's most fondest memories of his time in the Riverina League, with him enjoying the change of football to what he had experienced in the Hume League.
"Definitely winning the premiership was up there," he said.
"It was great to get that success after the last two years that I've been out there and what we've been working for.
"It's been strong footy and I've really enjoyed it.
"It's a little bit different, but I'm glad I made the change."
Heading back to Osborne, Alexander is the first major recruit for the Tigers after they went down to Holbrook in this year's Hume League grand final.
Ahead of his first year back in the yellow and black, Alexander was hoping to help the side get back to next years grand final and chase further premiership glory.
"We are going to have a pretty good list I think," he said.
"I think I'm the only recruit so far, but they haven't lost too many, so hopefully they can maybe get a few more in the next couple of weeks.
"We will just try and get in a good spot in finals and just see how far we can go.
"There will be a bit of fire in the belly for a few of the boys."
