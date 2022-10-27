The Daily Advertiser

Ben Richards comes third in freestyle motocross at Nitro World Games in Brisbane

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 28 2022 - 3:44am, first published October 27 2022 - 6:00am
Ben Richards (right) came third in the freestyle motocross at the Nitro World Games in Brisbane, while fellow Aussie Josh Sheehan came first with a score of 95.00. Picture supplied

Wagga's Ben Richards has taken bronze in the freestyle motocross at the Nitro World Games in Brisbane.

