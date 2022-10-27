Wagga's Ben Richards has taken bronze in the freestyle motocross at the Nitro World Games in Brisbane.
The 21-year-old earned himself a score of 90.66 in his first run in the final.
Riders have two chances to finalise their score, hitting seven ramps in each run, with their highest score counted in the final standings.
Happy with his first run, Richards chose not to jump a second time.
"You always use your second run as sort of a backup run, I got everything that I wanted to out in my first run," Richards said.
"You're juggling life and death stuff here, so if it's not necessary to go for your second run, you don't need to."
Richards has been travelling with Nitro Circus this year, and said he felt lucky to receive his invite to compete at the Nitro World Games.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"They hold one of the largest action sports competitions in the world once a year and this year we were lucky enough to have it in Brisbane," he said.
Richards spent the two months leading into the games training at home towards bigger and smoother tricks.
The final was initially scheduled to be run Saturday but weather delayed the event until Monday, giving competitors more time to train at the venue after they arrived on Thursday.
"We actually had a lot of time to practice on our bikes but I guess being smooth and stylish is something that I really focus on in my training. The difference between it looking fast and rushed or nice and smooth is something that I really focus on," Richards said.
Action sports don't get a huge run in Australia and Richards said it was great to see a huge crowd turn out for the games.
Ben Richards flips through the air at the Nitro World Games in Brisbane. Picture by Les Smith
"There's not much on the action sports side of things in Australia these days so it was nice to have that oen there and have so many Aussies competing alongside me," he said.
Richards competed against three fellow Australians in the final, but it was American Adam Jones who just pipped him at the post to take silver. Western Australian Josh Sheehan won gold with a score of 95.00.
With the Nitro World Games now finished, Richards said he's looking towards 2023 where he will tour once again with Nitro Circus and begin training for the X Games.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.