Letters: For the sake of us all, fossil fuel has got to go

One cannot help feeling great sympathy for people living in Pacific Islands.
To them, the terrible flooding caused by human-induced global warming is very real and of enormous concern.
The president of Vanuatu, Nikenike Vurobaravu, has recently proposed a legal pathway for the United Nations General Assembly and the international community - particularly coal and gas producer Australia - to follow, which is to phase out fossil fuels, coal oil and gas in the form of a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty.
The following extract from the Vanuatu president's recent United Nations proposal is of considerable interest: "Fundamental human rights are being violated, and we are measuring climate change not in degrees of Celsius or tons of carbon, but in human lives."
The major question now is will Australia, and other countries deriving massive financial gain from exporting fossil fuels, be prepared to heed and take appropriate action, in relation to the pleas of the Vanuatu president.
We produce our own gas for use domestically as well as export, so why are we facing a 40 per cent price hike? Production costs have not suddenly increased.
Similarly, a 56 per cent price hike for electricity is coming. Why? We don't import the stuff. Both are domestic products not susceptible overseas economic pressure. The government wrings its hands but won't do anything. Why? Because of the increase in taxes it will take in. The solution? Nationalise the electricity and gas industries. This will drive down the price and flood the market with cheap energy.
The mistake the UK government made was to privatise these industries. Now, corporations force people to choose between heating or food. It's happening here.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said power prices would increase by 20 per cent by the end of the year and another 30 per cent in 2023 - a 50 per cent price rise in two years.
This will place enormous strain on households and businesses.
The real driver of the energy price increases is the commitment to achieving net zero by 2050 and the increase in in the 2030 emission reduction target.
Big power stations like Liddell, Eraring, Vales Point B, Loy Yang A and Yallourn are all due to close by 2035.
When they close, the brown stuff will really hit the fan.
Australia won't be able to supply enough base-load power to keep the lights on - no matter how many wind turbines, battery storage facilities and solar projects are built.
And what's worse, these renewables only supply intermittent power and will cost up to three times more than to build than the equivalent coal or gas-fired plants.
