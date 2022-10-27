The Daily Advertiser

NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole announces billion dollar private investment for regions, Riverina

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated October 27 2022 - 10:49am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left Regional Economic Development Office executive Ian Smith, Duty MLC Wes Fang, Deputy Premier Paul Toole, Proway managing director Paul Gianniotis and Wagga City Council Mayor Dallas Tout. Picture by Les Smith

A new billion dollar private investment strategy could put Wagga's Bomen precinct on the global map, but it needs 15,000 workers across the state to make it happen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.