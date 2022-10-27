A new billion dollar private investment strategy could put Wagga's Bomen precinct on the global map, but it needs 15,000 workers across the state to make it happen.
The Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole visited Bomen on Thursday to announce a $1 billion strategy to entice the businesses to expand into regional NSW.
Beginning with $110 million in grants for companies to build new premises in a regional area, working in partnership with special activation precincts across the state.
"It might just be putting on the power, it might be assisting them with the road that has to be constructed within that particular area, it might even be a capital works [project]," Mr Toole said.
"It might also see a $50 million investment only getting half a million dollars from the state government but this might be all that's needed to actually attract that investment into a local community."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wagga City Council Mayor Dallas Tout said the investment was a "once in a generation change".
"What's happening here and what will happen in regional NSW in the years to come will benefit our children, their children and their children after them."
"The regions will lead the state, not the cities."
Proway Livestock Equipment management director Paul Gianniotis said the company had already benefited from similar investments by the state government.
The Wagga company is set to increase their manufacturing capacity by a third with the help of the regional job creation fund.
Mr Gianniotis said about 25 new jobs will be created by the expansion.
"We see [the strategy] as a continuation of the momentum that's been gained so far," he said.
"I believe we will truly become globally competitive here at Bomen."
A five-year plan, the regional NSW investment strategy is predicted to create 15,000 jobs across the state.
Mr Toole said workforce shortages would need to be supplemented by skilled migrants in order to fill the gaps.
"We need the Commonwealth government also to be able to open the doors to allow more migrants to come into this country," he said.
"There is no jurisdiction that's not facing skill shortages. What we're not going to do is sit back as a state and not look at the opportunities for private investment into our communities."
"We know that we need to bring more migrants into this country as well to be able to address a number of those labour shortages we've seen."
In the Riverina, the strategy will focus on expanding manufacturing, agriculture, and renewable energy industries.
The new Bomen industrial area will act as one of the sites for private sector growth in the region, which has been funded by Wagga City Council, the NSW government and the federal government.
Mr Toole said they had adopted all 15 recommendations given by a regional housing task force and looking at opening crown owned land for housing developments to support population growth.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.