Blake Micallef will be the lone Riverina driver in a field of nine looking to get their hands on the West Wyalong Pacers Cup on Friday.
Micallef will combine with father David with So Much Bettor in the feature race of the Carnival of Cups program.
So Much Bettor had a string of placings ended with a fifth at West Wyalong last week, but the Young driver expects he will be suited by the 2540 metres.
"I think being over 2500 will suit him better than the mile," Micallef said.
"It's just going to depend on what happens early as I'd hate to go back again.
"Last week we went back and he got home in 27.6 himself and only got around two horses, it just makes it so hard, so I think we will probably drive him a little bit more aggressive this week and hope he can get in without doing too much as if we are anywhere near them I think we will be a definite challenge."
However Micallef does have to contend with a number of Turnbull runners in the feature.
Three of the runners who beat him home last week are all engaged with Amanda Turnbull represented by last week's winner Fasika, Old Luke and Smooth Overarm while her father Steve Turnbull has Myra Dawn.
Micallef knows they will be hard to beat.
"They've got the three on the back line and Amanda also has one on the front line so they key will be to either be in front of them or in between them," he said.
It shapes as a big day for the 23-year-old who has six drives on the card.
Despite drawing wide he's looking forward to combining with Black Jax for Col Thomas.
"It looks like he will be right in that race," Micallef said.
He will also drive Majoress Jujon, Our Sams Home and Rock The Nation for his father and he has been pleased with how they all have been going.
"They are all going good and on a half mile track it's just going to depend on how far you get back or how easily you can hold them off," he said.
"It's just going to be one of those days where we are going to need a little bit of luck."
He'll then head to Parkes for three move drives.
