Jubilee Park will be teeming with touch footballers next week as 300 students arrive in Wagga for the School Sports Australia Touch Football Championships.
Among the sea of players will be three Wagga locals, donning the NSW blue to represent their state.
Abbey Hunt, 12, Holly Williams, 15, and Zara Connolly, 11, had travelled across the state for school touch competitions before they were selected in the state team.
After attending training camps in Sydney during the most recent school holidays, the girls are ready for their teammates to arrive in their home town this weekend.
Connolly said she was surprised when she heard she had been selected in the 12 and under team and glad the training camp allowed her to meet her teammates.
"A couple of girls we didn't know, so getting to know them better was good," she said.
Hunt agreed that the training camp was important to participate in ahead of the competition.
"You know what to expect, what they're going to do on the field now," Hunt said.
The trio, who all play representative touch, said they're excited for next week but not everyone is feeling nervous.
Hunt, who has already competed in two national championships for netball and Australian rules football this year, said she's not nervous to take the field on Monday.
Williams however said it is nerve wracking knowing there are so many good players coming to town.
"Queensland are going to be really good and we play them on the first day," Williams said.
"At the National Youth League comp last week they won every division, so they're going to be really good."
Despite it, Williams said NSW has a strong 15 and under side that will stand up well to the dominant northerners.
The championship was initially scheduled to be held in the Northern Territory, but with COVID-19 restrictions differing across borders, it was decided to move the event to NSW.
There weren't any complaints from the girls though, who were all happy to stay in Wagga.
"I like my own bed," Hunt said.
Jubilee Park, where the Championships are being held, is currently closed by council, following significant rain.
Though there is no concern about the event being cancelled, the girls are hopeful the rain stays away while they are playing.
"If it rains then it'll probably flood a little bit, the ball will be really slippery," Connolly said.
Williams' team will participate in a practice match with Wagga's representative side Vipers on Sunday, ahead of their first game.
This will be the first time the team have played together and she is looking forward to putting their skills to the test.
"It will be a good warm up because Vipers has some pretty good people and we haven't played a practice match yet," Williams said.
Six states are competing in the Championships, with the Northern Territory and Tasmania not competing this year.
The competition has been unable to run since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions, and there is hope it will return to a full eight state and territory fixture next year.
Players will arrive in Wagga on Sunday, with games scheduled between Monday and Friday next week.
