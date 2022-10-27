The Daily Advertiser

School Sports Australia Touch Football Championships head to Wagga

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 27 2022 - 4:43am, first published 4:30am
Abbey Hunt, 12, Holly Williams, 15, and Zara Connolly, 11, in their NSW uniforms ahead of the School Sports Australia Touch Football Championships next week. Picture by Les Smith

Jubilee Park will be teeming with touch footballers next week as 300 students arrive in Wagga for the School Sports Australia Touch Football Championships.

