The Daily Advertiser

Barellan have welcomed Will Ellis back and Ryan Best on board from Griffith

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated October 28 2022 - 5:00am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Best has joined Farrer League club Barellan for next season. Picture by Griffith Swans

BARELLAN have continued their strong recruitment drive with the addition of two talented young footballers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.