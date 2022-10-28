BARELLAN have continued their strong recruitment drive with the addition of two talented young footballers.
Will Ellis will return to his home club after going through the Griffith junior system and he will be joined by fellow Swans youngster Ryan Best.
Ellis progressed through Griffith's junior system and played six first grade games this season in a year restricted by illness.
Best played nine first grade games for Griffith this year and also played in the Swans' under 17.5 premiership.
Lawder was rapt to welcome Ellis home.
"He's a Barellan junior and is coming home," Lawder said.
"Barellan don't have junior pathways, it's a lot harder being remote so he went to Griffith to further his juniors.
"I've been in contact with him and last year he wanted to have a good crack at senior footy at Griffith before potentially coming home. He wants to come home now, which is good for us.
"It's good to get more local young talent back to the club."
Ellis is expected to slot in at half-forward for Barellan. Lawder revealed that he had his eye on the youngster for a couple of years.
"I'm stoked to get him. He's a good kid," he said.
"I remember when I first signed at Barellan and went out there for my first training. I remember watching him train and thought this kid's a gun.
"We went back to the pub for a beer and I said Will I'll get you a beer and he said 'mate, I'm only 16'. I thought he was 24 years old.
"I've kept in touch with him the whole time."
Best is mates with a couple of Barellan players and was looking for a change after going through the junior ranks at Griffith.
Best was named most promising player from the under 17s at Griffith's presentation night recently.
He will add to the Two Blues' midfield stocks.
"He's good mates with Lucas Irvin and was looking for a change," Lawder explained.
"He's a midfielder. I've heard that he does an awesome lock down job and also is supposedly a tackling beast. We'll look to play him through the midfield and add to our depth all over."
Lawder said it was an important step for Barellan to add more youth to their list.
"Especially local junior players. The more added depth we get, the better we're going to be," he said.
The arrival of Ellis and Best come from the earlier announcement this week of the signings of Jason Taylor, Jed Simpson and Jack Carroll-Tape from Queanbeyan.
