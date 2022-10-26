Wait for Wagga Cricket season set to extend further

The start of the Wagga Cricket season is expected to be pushed back further as wet weather continues to plague the competition.
The start of the first grade competition has already been pushed back to fortnight to Saturday.
However after more heavy rainfall this week, new Wagga Cricket chairman Paul Habel isn't expecting play to get under way.
"I think it is going to be tough work to get any cricket played within a couple of weeks just based on the saturation of the grounds," Habel said.
Wagga City president Owen Thompson is the curator at McPherson Oval.
Sections of the ground were under water Wednesday, as was Wagga Cricket Ground, and even with ideal conditions he believes he's almost a month off being able to produce a wicket.
"Even if it stopped raining you won't get on this week and I don't think we get on next week either so we're probably looking at three weeks in ideal weather conditions," Thompson said.
"Twenty degree days just don't cut it to make a pitch. If you get 25s and 26s and it drops back to 20s you are ok but you need your night time temperatures over 10 to grow grass and while we've got it this week next week it goes back to 7s, 8s and 9s."
Getting rollers onto the ground has been one of the biggest concerns.
As such Thompson believes the draw will need to be looked at to ensure the maximum amount of one-day cricket can be played.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
