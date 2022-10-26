Like a scene out of Groundhog Day, Wagga's Murrumbidgee River is in flood once again this year.
The river at Wagga reached minor flood level about 8.50am yesterday morning and had already risen to 7.58 metres by 5pm.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the Murrumbidgee River at Gundagai peaked at 7.70 metres around 10pm on Tuesday and is likely to remain around the moderate flood level of 7.60 metres into Thursday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
This peak is now headed for Wagga, with the river likely to continue rising until an expected peak of around 8.30 metres overnight Thursday into Friday.
Wagga was also smashed by storms and deluge-like rains overnight Tuesday that saw State Emergency Services assist with multiple rescues. The bureau's nearby Kapooka gauge recorded 36.8 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours to 9am Wednesday, while Wagga Airport recorded 15 mm.
The catchments also copped a drenching with Burrinjuck dam recording 19 mm.
Late on Tuesday State Emergency Services issued a prepare to isolate notice for residents in Flowerdale.
But with the river now predicted to rise to 8.3 metres, SES Southern Zone Incident Controller Shane Hargrave said more properties may be affected. "We now get close to some potential isolation or maybe evacuation orders around Edward Street West," Mr Hargrave said.
"But we will continue to monitor the conditions and work with the bureau to ensure we warn the community at the appropriate time to prepare and act."
Mr Hargrave said the Flowerdale and Edward Street West areas incorporate about 15 properties, with livestock also at risk. "It's mainly livestock we expect to be impacted," he said.
"But the farmers are really resilient and have been moving their cattle and equipment to higher ground throughout the process as the river rises."
On Thursday afternoon the SES also issued a flood watch and act for the Oura Beach Camping area.
Heavy rain in recent days also saw flash flooding in Cooma CBD as the Cooma Creek flooded.
But while this creek flows into the Murrumbidgee River, Mr Hargrave is not too concerned.
"Most of that heavier rainfall fell in the Cooma area, whereas if that was around Tumut, it may have been a different conversation," he said.
"We now have some decent weather in the coming days before the next [rain] front arrives on Sunday, so WaterNSW will utilise that time to minimise the impacts on communities," he said.
For more information, go to www.bom.gov.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.