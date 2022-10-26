The Daily Advertiser

Emergency Services reassure Wagga community as yet another flood peak rolls down the Murrumbidgee

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 26 2022 - 9:11am, first published 7:45am
SES Southern Zone Incident Controller Shane Hargrave at the Wagga headquarters on Wednesday. Picture by Andrew Mangesldorf.

Like a scene out of Groundhog Day, Wagga's Murrumbidgee River is in flood once again this year.

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

