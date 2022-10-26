The federal budget has reacted to a key finding of the royal commission into defence and veteran suicide, with millions set aside to help DVA clear the huge backlog of veteran's claims.
The budget allows for $233.9 million over 4 years to recruit 500 additional staff to speed up compensation claims processing.
The royal commission's interim report handed down 13 recommendations for immediate action and eliminating the claims backlog by March 2024 was identified as a key pillar for reform.
At the end of May this year the Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA) had a massive backlog of 41,799 claims.
DVA has relied on graduate students and that's been a major issue in the past ... they don't understand the defence lifestyle- Richard Salcole
Richard Salcole, coordinator of the Contemporary Veterans Wagga group, is pleased with the government response to the commission, but wonders where the increase in staff will come from.
"Knowing the internal workings, DVA has predominantly relied on graduate students and that's been a major issue in the past ... they don't understand the defence lifestyle," he said.
"A civilian that's never been employed in defence and just looking at the guidelines is going to knock back a lot of claims."
Veterans will also get a $1,000 increase in the annual rate of the Totally and Permanently Incapacitated Payment from 1 January 2023.
Wagga veteran Jo Clayton said the extra yearly allowance will go a long way to combating the rising cost of living. "It means a great deal, it'll make things so much easier," she said.
Mrs Clayton looks after her veteran husband Mark, both left the ADF in 2017 and she said they've struggled getting her husband's claims through the DVA.
"It [creates] stress, tension and unwanted arguments," she said.
Mr Clayton has been diagnosed with complex PTSD and she hopes the extra staffing at DVA will help him get the level of care he needs.
$46.7 million will go to fund 10 Veterans' and Families' Hubs across the country, but Member for Riverina Michael McCormack said Labor has shunned Wagga veterans by not funding a hub here in the city.
"They have certainly neglected the well-being of the Riverina Veteran community," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
