The Daily Advertiser

Labor's federal budget allocates millions toward fully staffing DVA to speed up claims process

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
October 26 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Increased funding for veteran's affairs is a key measure of the federal budget. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

The federal budget has reacted to a key finding of the royal commission into defence and veteran suicide, with millions set aside to help DVA clear the huge backlog of veteran's claims.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.