Labor has pledged 1 million new homes in the budget, but Wagga advocates say it's not enough

By Conor Burke
October 26 2022 - 8:00am
Labor has pledged 1 million homes will be built in the next five years, but advocates say it's not enough.

Housing advocates have called the federal budget's focus on fixing the housing a positive first step, but caution that more needs to be done to fix the current crisis.

