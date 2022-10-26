Housing advocates have called the federal budget's focus on fixing the housing a positive first step, but caution that more needs to be done to fix the current crisis.
In his first budget, Labor treasurer Jim Chalmers announced the new housing accord which aims for one million new, well- located homes over 5 years from 2024.
The government is also focusing on affordable and social housing with $350 million set aside to deliver 10,000 affordable dwellings over that same 5 years.
Wagga's St Vincent de Paul branch president Peter Burgess said "on the surface" the housing plan looks "very promising".
"It really is a real start," he said. "It's the bit with social and affordable housing where we will get on top of the housing crisis.
"It's always that thing of where the most needy in society live. If we start getting those people into affordable housing, I believe the rest will follow."
The government is also establishing the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund, which it said will help fund 20,000 new social housing dwellings, 4,000 of which will be allocated to women and children impacted by family and domestic violence and older women at risk of homelessness.
It will also help build 10,000 new affordable housing dwellings, including for frontline workers.
But the fact that this tranche of housing has no timeline is a worry, Mr Burgess said.
"It is a concern, but this is the first time in a long time that a government has even been prepared to mention it," he said.
"Whether they achieve it or not, who knows. It's a big ask to be honest."
There are currently over 50,000 people on the waitlist for social housing, over 500 in Wagga alone, with wait times anywhere from 2 to 10 years.
Anglicare child and family services Riverina coordinator Jasmine Woodland said the number of newly built social homes needs to be closer to double the budget figure, yearly.
"But the reality is that the data shows that Australia needs up to 36,000 social homes every year for the next two decades to meet the needs," she said.
"As much as it's awesome, that is a start, it's not going to fix the problem."
She also has concerns about the lack of timeline for the social homes.
"We are all seeing a significant spike [in poverty] and especially when you've got floods and fires that have limited housing opportunities for people. It's something that needs to happen yesterday," she said.
Homelessness NSW chief executive Trina Jones welcomed the focus on housing, but would also like to see it go further on social housing.
"We call on the Government to set a target for social housing within the Accord's ambition of one million new homes over 5 years from 2024," she said.
"In a NSW context, this should account for 10 per cent of all residential dwellings - or roughly 33,000 social housing dwellings over the period."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
