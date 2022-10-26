A train has narrowly avoided disaster after flooding washed away the railway tracks in the northern Riverina this week.
Just after midnight on Tuesday morning, a Pacific National grain train was travelling near Naradhan, between Griffith and Lake Cargelligo when it came upon a section of track that had been washed away due to flooding, resulting in some wagons separating from the locomotive.
Wagga SES spokesman Brett Koschel said the driver called for assistance and crews were dispatched from multiple locations in response.
It's understood police and RFS also attended the scene.
"The drivers were out before our crews arrived," Mr Koschel said.
A Pacific National spokesman praised the drivers for their response.
"The training and experience of the Pacific National freight train crew immediately kicked-in, resulting in appropriate protocols being quickly activated to ensure safety on-site," the spokesperson said.
Due to the current weather conditions, access to the train has been restricted as roads and access roads to the network are currently unavailable.
The line is currently closed and no other trains are scheduled at this stage on this section of track.
In addition to track concerns, road conditions in the regions are highly variable with flood-alerts changing several times a day.
Following the incident, Pacific National met with UGL Regional Linx to assess current network conditions.
"Pacific National is currently reviewing its extensive operations on the Country Regional Network [run by UGL Regional Linx] due to flash flooding in various locations," the spokesperson said.
